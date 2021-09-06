Smog tower near Delhi's Anand Vihar metro station to be inagurated tomorrow

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): The Delhi government is scheduled to launch a new smog tower near East Delhi's Anand Vihar metro station on Tuesday.



The tower, built by Tata Company, has a capacity of 1,000 cubic metres per second.

As per sources, a grand opening ceremony has been organized at the Indira Paryavaran Bhawan in Jorbagh area of the national capital tomorrow morning in which Union Ministers Bhupendra Yadav and Ashwani Choubey are expected to participate and dedicated the structure to the public under the 'National Clean Air Program'.

Earlier a 24-metre tall smog tower, the city's first such structure was installed in the Connaught Place area. The tower is capable of cleaning 1000 cubic meters of air within a one-kilometre radius per second. Equipped with 40 fans and 5000 air filters, the tower sucks in polluted air and releases filtered air. (ANI)

