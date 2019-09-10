Smoke engulfs 2 coaches of Darbhanga-Kolkata Express

Jamui (Bihar) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Smoke billows the two coaches of Darbhanga-Kolkata Express on Monday following which the train was stopped at Jhajha railway station at around 8.25 pm.

Passengers vacated the coach after the train was put to halt. Railway officials and staff brought the smoke under control only after which train resumed operation at about 9.27 pm.



No casualties or injuries have been reported.

"It was due to some disturbance in brakes," said a Railway employee.

"I was in another bogie and saw the smoke. The train was stopped," said a passenger. (ANI)

