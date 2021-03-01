Smooth Covid vaccination process at hospitals in Delhi

Speaking to IANS, Mohinder Arya, a 61-year-old resident of east Delhi's Patparganj, said, "I was facing problems in downloading the Co-WIN app in the morning."

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) The second phase of the corona vaccination drive which began on Monday for senior citizens who are 60 years and above at hospitals in the national capital went smoothly despite some problems while downloading the Co-WIN app.

The hospital was cooperative as his registration was done by the hospital and he was freed within an hour of receiving the vaccine jab, he added.

Another senior, Surendra Kumar Rastogi, told IANS he was not able to download the Co-WIN app but with the help of another person at the hospital he downloaded the app and successfully registered for the vaccine jab.

Another person Dilip Singh Bisht, 72, who had come for corona vaccination at the Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri, told IANS that, "I got myself easily registered through the Co-WIN app". When he reached the hospital, the vaccination process took only five minutes.

Chandra Prakash, aged 65, said the registration process for the Covid vaccination drive was complted easily without any problem.

