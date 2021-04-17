Smooth polling in Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll, 31% voting by 11 a.m.

Hyderabad, April 17 (IANS) Polling is progressing smoothly in the bypoll for Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency, on Saturday. Polling officials said that 31 per cent of votes were cast by 11 a.m.
Due to glitches in electronic voting machines (EVMs), voting was initially delayed in some polling booths. In the first two hours after polling began at 7 a.m., around 5 per cent of voting was reported.
The candidates of the main contending parties - TRS, BJP, and Congress - cast their votes early in the morning before venturing into the field to keep an eye on polling activities.
The TRS' Nomula Bharat and his family cast their votes at Haliya polling station, while the BJP's Ravi Naik cast his vote at Palugu Tanda.
Meanwhile, Telangana's Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goyal visited polling stations in Pylon colony and Hill colony in the constituency to personally take stock of the polling activities, and ensure Covid protocols are in place.
