Smooth polling in Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll, 31% voting by 11 a.m.

Hyderabad, April 17 (IANS) Polling is progressing smoothly in the bypoll for Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency, on Saturday. Polling officials said that 31 per cent of votes were cast by 11 a.m.

Due to glitches in electronic voting machines (EVMs), voting was initially delayed in some polling booths. In the first two hours after polling began at 7 a.m., around 5 per cent of voting was reported.