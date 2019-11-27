Smriti calls for multi-sectoral approach for J&K economy

New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Smriti Irani, Union Minister for Textiles, and Women & Child Development, has emphasized the need to look at multi-sectoral contribution to enhance the economy of the newly formed union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Irani was speaking at an event organized by Kashmironomics, a not-for-profit initiative to develop an economic roadmap for the newly-formed union territories.

Speaking at the forum, Irani said, "I am honoured to be part of this forum that aims to strategically and systemically address the issue of economic growth in the new union territories."

Emphasizing the need to look at multi-sectoral contribution to enhance the economy of the region, Irani also emphasised the need to look at opportunities from a health and nutritional perspective for holistic development and prosperity. Piyush Goyal, Minister for Railways, and Commerce & Industry said, "This forum is a great step towards stimulating discussions around key aspects of economic development in Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh." He pledged to provide equal opportunity to every member of the region, while requesting everyone in the audience to contribute collectively to the cause. The event saw multiple panel sessions, with discussions on exploring ways to evolve an ecosystem that help businesses thrive in the region, key steps needed to ensure a secure environment for the industry, making social and infrastructure growth an inherent part of economic development, and finding ways to promote entrepreneurship in the region. san/prs