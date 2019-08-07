Smriti Irani, Devendra Fadnavis pay tribute to Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): BJP leader Smriti Irani on Wednesday grieved former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's death calling her an inspiration for a large number of women workers.

The Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development took to Twitter and wrote, "The sudden demise of didi (Sushma Swaraj) has left all of us in a shock. Today, I express sympathy for her condolences to the bereaved family. As a worker we must work for the upliftment of women which will be in true sense will be a tribute to didi."

According to sources at AIIMS Delhi, the 67-year-old Swaraj was feeling restless at 9 pm and reached the hospital at around 9:30 pm in an ambulance yesterday. A team of doctors tried to revive her for 70 to 80 minutes but failed in their attempt. She was declared dead at 10:50 pm.Comments also came from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis."She was a dynamic personality and an able administrator. I've grown up listening to Sushma ji's speeches, not just decades ago but her oratory inspires even today! I remember her for continuous guidance to me, her active participation during my every election campaign, her dedication towards party and the Nation," tweeted the Maharashtra Chief Minister."She had exhibited her skills as an excellent Parliamentarian while playing the role of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. We have lost a senior leader and a mentor, but it is also a personal loss for me," he said in another tweet.Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rama Devi also condoled the death of Sushma Swaraj while speaking to ANI in New Delhi and said, "As long as I am breathing, I will stay connected with her. She has left this world but will live in a better place." (ANI)