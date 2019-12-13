Smriti Irani asks Rahul if 'all males in India are rapists in his eyes'

New Delhi [India], Dec 13 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday launched a scathing attack against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments over rape incidents in the country and asked the Lok Sabha MP to make it clear whether all males in the country were rapists in his eyes.

"This is the first time in the country's history that a son from Gandhi family gave a call that women be raped in India. Rahul Gandhi did his condemnable act by politicising the rapes of women. India's women are capable to give him a befitting answer. I ask if all males are rapist in the eyes of Rahul Gandhi," Irani told reporters here."Rape and violence against women should not be politicised. No one said that rapist should be set free... Rahul Gandhi says all males in the country are rapists. Are all males rapists in his eyes? Will an apology be enough for that?" she said.Irani, who defeated Gandhi in his home bastion of Amethi in 2019 Lok Sabha polls said she is hurt that some women MPs from Congress-led UPA also supported the Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad."The Prime Minister speaks on international forums and urges people to be part of the Indian economy. And Rahul Gandhi says come and rape in India. Who will accept that in a civilised society? I want Sonia Gandhi to make him understand that women will not forget this. I am hurt that some women MPs from UPA supported Rahul Gandhi. I am stunned that Congress leaders are supporting the remark," she said.Both houses of Parliament today witnessed uproar as BJP MPs demanded an apology from the Congress leader over the remark.Addressing a poll rally in Jharkhand on Thursday, Gandhi had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched 'Make in India' but nowadays it is 'Rape in India'."Narendra Modi had said 'Make in India' but nowadays wherever you look, it is 'Rape in India'. In Uttar Pradesh Narendra Modi's MLA raped a woman, then she met with an accident but Narendra Modi did not utter a word," he had said. (ANI)