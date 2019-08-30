Smriti Irani distributes Smart phones to Anganwadi workers in Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India] Aug 30 (ANI): Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday distributed customised Smartphone's to Anganwadi (government-run childcare centre) workers at Gujarat's Gandhinagar district.

The smartphones have inbuilt Child Development Services-Common Application Software (ICDS-CAS) in which workers can enter the data related to theirs.



During the event, Union Minister Irani outlined the significance of technology for ensuring citizen-friendly governance.

"It is the responsibility of every single person to at least feed one person everyday then only our country can get rid of malnutrition", Irani added.

"In his Mann Ki Baat program PM Modi has emphasised on the importance of nourishment and dedicated the month of September to 'Poshon' (nourishment)," she added.

She further said, "In coming months our aim is to spread awareness regarding the five mantras of nourishment including the importance of hand wash and a properly balanced diet for living a healthy life and making people understand the importance of mother's milk for the baby." (ANI)