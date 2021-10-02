Smriti Irani hits out at Telangana CM over 'unfulfilled promises' to people

Siddipet (Telangana) [India], October 2 (ANI): Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Saturday hit out at the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in Telangana over its 'unfulfilled promises' to the unemployed youth in the state.



Addressing a public gathering in Husnabad, Irani said, "I want to ask KCR about his promises made to the youth of Telangana before elections. You had promised that the government will give an employment scheme under which the unemployed youth will be given Rs 3,000 every month."

"It was written in your party's manifesto as well. It has been 20 months and not even a single rupee has been given to the youth of the state," she added.

Irani further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government has helped Telangana in many ways.

"At a time when Modi government was giving ration to the poor people for 14 months during the times of COVID-19 pandemic, the corrupt KCR government was busy filling their own pocket," alleged the Union Minister.

She further stressed that the TRS government had also promised 2 lakh houses to the poor, which still remains unfulfilled.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given around 2 crores houses across the country to the poor under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana but KCR failed to do so," said Irani.

The Union Minister participated in a roadshow along with BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on completing the first phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra today.

"Joined @bandisanjay_bjp Ji today in Telangana on the last day of #PrajaSangramaYatraPhaseOne organised by @BJP4Telangana to expose misgovernance and corruption of the TRS government. Thankful to citizens of Telangana for their overwhelming support," she tweeted earlier in the day.

In the first phase of his yatra, Kumar walked 438 kilometres in 35 days, covering eight districts and 19 Assembly constituencies. (ANI)

