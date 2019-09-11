Smriti Irani in Amethi to review developmental projects

Her representative in Amethi, Vijay Gupta said that Irani will take stock of the various developmental works that are being done in Amethi.

On Wednesday, she will inspect the beautification work being done on the Sagra lake and will also hold a review meeting with the railway department on the progress of the Salon-Unchahar rail line.

Smriti Irani on Wednesday afternoon will hold a chaupal "Didi aur sarkar aapke dwar" (government at your door service) to discuss local issues.

On Thursday, the Union Minster will start her programme from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at 10 a.m. where she will inaugurate the kitchen garden. She will hold a chaupal in Cheda village latewr, before overseeing the arrangements at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Trisundi village where a recruitment drive will be held. She will also unveil Swami Vivekanand's statue at the Rajiv Gandhi Petroleum Sansthan before leaving for Delhi on Thursday.