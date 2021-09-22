Smriti Irani inaugurates cricket stadium in J-K's Budgam

Taking to Twitter, she said, "Laid the foundation stone of a bridge and inaugurated a sports stadium at Magam on day two of Kashmir visit."On the second day of her visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the minister also laid the foundation of bridge Magam towards Budgam. She said, "The bridge will be completed in the span of one and half years. The bridge was a long-awaited need of the people living here. It will ease the transport barriers."Smriti Irani also met the artisans and hand weavers of the valley.Earlier, in the day, at an event named 'POSHAN Maah 2021' organised by the Directorate of ICDS and Department of Social Welfare in Budgam, she thanked the Anganwadi workers of the Kashmir Valley for their dedication and commitment to serve pregnant women and children in harsh weather conditions and amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Her visit is a part of the public outreach programme launched by the Union Government of India for Jammu and Kashmir.Earlier on Tuesday, she also laid the foundation stone of macadamization of a 10 km road from Budgam to the Handjan area.The road is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 5.85 crore. (ANI)