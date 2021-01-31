Smriti Irani surprises crowd with her Bengali speech

She hit out at the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government with corruption charges during the cyclone Amphan.

Kolkata, Jan 31 (IANS) Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani on Sunday surprised the mammoth gathering at Howrah's Dumurjala stadium as she addressed the crowd in Bengali.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given her Rs 1,000 crore as disaster relief funds but her party leaders misappropriated the whole funds. It never reached out to people who were in distress. She will have to answer that. People of Bengal will not forgive you Mamata Didi," Irani said in her bi-lingual (Bengali-Hindi) speech.

She said that Home Minister Amit Shah had repeatedly requested the Bengal Chief Minister to allow the farmers avail the Centre's scheme where poor farmer can get money.

"I want to ask what harm the farmers of Bengal has caused to you? You have deprived them from getting the benefits for two years. You have not even submitted the list of farmers from the state. Why?" she asked.

Irani said that no work can be done in the Trinamool Congress-ruled government unless they get a cut-money.

"Mamata Didi has admitted publicly also that her party leaders took cut-money from people and she asked them to return it to people. They have also stolen grains during Amphan," she said, while welcoming Trinamool turncoats to the saffron brigade.

The Union minister said that people of Bengal has decided this time to defeat the Trinamool Congress-led government and vote for the BJP in the upcoming Assembly polls.

She also said that BJP will win over 200 seats in the West Bengal Assembly in 2021. She said: "Ei bar, 200 paar (This time it will cross 200)."

