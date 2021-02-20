Smriti Irani to build a house in her constituency Amethi

Actually, a few years ago, Irani had promised to the people of Amethi that they won't have to visit the national Capital hunting for their public representatives and in case the people of Amethi elected her as their MP, she would construct a home in Amethi itself.

Amethi, Feb 20 (IANS) Union minister Smriti Irani, who breached the Congress party's strongest fortress in Amethi, will now have her own abode in the constituency.

Fulfilling this promise, Irani will get the paperwork done for the plot identified for the house on Monday. Confirming this development, Irani's spokesperson Vijay Gupta said: "Smriti Ji does what she promises. Now she will serve the people while staying close to them. That is why the land has been acquired in Gauriganj. The paperwork will begin on Monday but the finer details on the size of the plot and the house will become clear later."

Before the general elections of 2019, Irani had rented a house here on Jamo Road that acted like her camp office. The Union Women and Child and Textiles Minister is using this camp office to resolve the people's problems at present.

