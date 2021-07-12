Smriti Irani visits Kalyan Singh in hospital

Kalyan Singh, sources said, turned emotional and gave her his blessings.

The minister spoke to the veteran leader and inquired about his health.

Lucknow, July 12 (IANS) Union Minister Smriti Irani, on Monday, visited the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) to see ailing former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh.

Meanwhile, the condition of Kalyan Singh is improving and he has started communicating with the medical staff engaged in his treatment.

According to a medical bulletin issued by SGPGIMS, the vital parameters of the veteran BJP politician are under control and his condition is improving.

"The senior faculty of critical care medicine, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology and nephrology are taking rounds and are keeping a close watch on his vital parameters and daily investigations," said the bulletin.

"Director Prof R.K. Dhiman is also closely monitoring his treatment on a daily basis," the SGPGIMS bulletin said.

Singh was shifted to the SGPGI on July 4 from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) after he slipped into unconsciousness following a minor heart attack, a night before.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Smriti Irani met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his Lok Bhawan office. She said it was a courtesy call and she had discussed the development of her constituency, Amethi.

