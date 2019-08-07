Smriti recalls the promise of lunch with Sushma

Among those who rushed to the AIIMS on Tuesday night when news broke that Sushma Swaraj was in critical condition, Irani shared her grief on Twitter, drawing on the significance of her relationship with the former Union Minister.

"I have an axe to grind with you Didi. You made Bansuri (Sushma's daughter) pick a restaurant to take me for a celebratory lunch. You left without fulfilling your promise to the two of us," Irani tweeted.

The touching message from the Union Minister and Amethi MP reflected on the promise of lunch which never took place. Irani and Sushma Swaraj were cabinet colleagues in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first term.

In another tweet, Irani, the Women and Child Development Minister, wrote: "The untimely death of didi has left numerous party workers like me shocked. "I express my sympathy towards the bereaved family. As a party worker, if we dedicate our lives towards women upliftment, it would be a true tribute to her." Sushma Swaraj had been ill for some time. She had decided to step out from the electoral race in the just ended general election. She had expressed reservations to join the NDA government even Prime Minister Narendra Modi led it to a major election victory.