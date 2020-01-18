Smriti's Insta post a hit

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) Union Minister Smriti Irani is considered as an Instagram Queen and she often shares hilarious memes and throwback pictures on her feed.

This time she has impressed the Netizens with a new post and revealed her hidden talent.

In the recent post, Irani can be seen indulging in a serious painting activity. "There are times I've been known to paint..." Irani captioned the post.

The post has garnered over 46,600 likes since being shared some 17 hours ago.

Producer and close friend Ekta Kapoor was among those who left comments on Irani's post and wrote "Rockinggggggg". Several others also praised her for the humour, of course. "Awesome...A multi-talented woman," said an user. "You are an all-rounder. Big fan of you ma'am," says another. A post read, "Woww...didn't know about your this talent." Another remarked: "Wow!!! That looks like an awesome painting. Would love to see the final piece." Smriti Irani is currently holding the portfolio of Minister of Women and Child Development. She is also the Textile minister. saurav/in