Smriti urged to name Nirbhaya convicts' hanging as Rape Prevention Day

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Social activist and founder of NGO PARI (People against rapes in India) Yogita Bhayana on Thursday wrote to Union Minister Smriti Irani demanding that the day of execution of Nirbhaya convicts be declared as the 'Rape Prevention Day'.

In her letter, she said "the execution should not be seen as an end to a case, but should mark a new era in India.

"I propose to declare the day as 'Rape Prevention Day'. Such naming shall help every Indian to understand what Nirbhaya and her family had endured and reaffirm their vow to the vision of a rape-free India."

Speaking to IANS, Bhayana said: "It is history in making that four people will be hanged together for the first time in India for such a heinous crime like rape. "It has never happened in history of India. It is happening after 15 years when Dhanajaya Chatterjee was hanged for rape. "I have written a letter to Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani and have suggested that the day when these four will be hanged, should be declared as Rape Prevention Day." Bhayana earlier wrote to the Ministry of Information and Broadcast and demanded live broadcast of the execution of four convicts of ghastly Nirbhaya gang rape. "I wrote to the I&B Ministry because I think a strong message must go to the masses that if somebody commits a heinous crime like rape, they will be hanged like these four. "However, if they are hanged just like that people will forget it next year. Therefore the men should remember and acknowledge the consequence of the crime and not the criminals." Speaking about the repercussions of such broadcast if children watch, she said: "Children are exposed to all sorts of violence these days. Their video games are extremely violent, they constantly watch objectification of women in daily soaps. "What purpose does this solve? Such broadcast will work as a deterrent and is for betterment of society. However I am still waiting for their response."