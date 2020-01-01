SMS services restored in Kashmir Valley

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): SMS services have been restored in the Kashmir Valley from midnight on December 31.

All mobile networks and landline connections were suspended across Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, in view of security concerns in the region following the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 that granted special status to the erstwhile State.



Earlier on October 14, postpaid mobile services were also restored.

The Central government had abrogated Article 370 and also bifurcated the former State into Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The new UTs came into being on October 31. (ANI)