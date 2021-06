Jammu, June 23 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday said it foiled a narcotic smuggling bid by seizing heroin and killing a smuggler at a border outpost along the International Border in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

BSF officials said a smuggler was shot dead and 27 packets of heroin were recovered at border outpost Pansar in Hira Nagar.