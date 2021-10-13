Snapchat suffers outage, users can't post or send messages

Snap, which is the parent company of Snapchat, tweeted: "We're aware that some Snapchatters are having issues using the app right now - hang tight, we're looking into it!"

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Popular social media app Snapchat went down globally on Wednesday evening and several users were unable to post story updates or send messages.

Down Detector, which is an app outage tracking website, reported the problems with Snapchat.

While 41 per cent has trouble with the app, 27 per cent of those affected were facing trouble with sharing photos and videos.

The snapchat users also took to Twitter to report their issues.

"Everyone running to Twitter to see if it is not only their Snapchat bugging," posted one users.

"Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook seeing Snapchat going down," another tweeted.

The Snapchat issue was yet to be fixed.

Earlier this month, a massive outage left the entire family of Facebook apps down for several hours and produced a cascading effect on millions of users.

--IANS

na/