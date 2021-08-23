Snatched Meghalaya Police weapons found in Shillong river

Police officials said that the three INSAS rifles were recovered after 48 hour hectic search from the Umkhrah River flowing through Shillong.

Shillong, Aug 23 (IANS) Meghalaya Fire and Emergency Services personnel recovered three weapons on Monday, nine days after "masked agitators" snatched them from police during violence triggered by a former militant leader's killing in an "encounter", officials said.

The search was launched on Sunday after an anonymous letter to the headman of Mawlai Town Dorbar said that the rifles had been tossed into the river after snatching them from personnel of the Umshning-Mawkynroh police outpost on August 15.

A police vehicle was also burnt down when the Meghalaya Police and central paramilitary forces with violence that broke out following the killing of Chesterfield Thangkhiew, former General Secretary of Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council, in an "encounter" by police on August 13. His funeral saw the mob violence, which clouded the Independence Day celebration.

The police had gone to his residence to arrest him in connection with the blast of an IED in Shillong and in East Jaintia Hills district headquarters Khliehriat.

The Meghalaya government subsequently ordered a judicial probe into the "killing", and ensuing violence, including stone-pelting and arson, in Shillong. Demanding a judicial inquiry into the violence, Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui had resigned on August 15.

