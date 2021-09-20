  1. Sify.com
  Snatcher injured in encounter with police in Noida

Snatcher injured in encounter with police in Noida

Last Updated: Mon, Sep 20th, 2021, 12:30:04hrs
Ranvijay Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida (Photo/ANI)

Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 20 (ANI): An encounter took place between police and snatchers in Noida on Monday during a drive against snatching.

In the encounter that took place in sector 24 in Noida, Police recovered an illegal firearm, cartridges, three stolen mobile phones and a stolen scooter from the accused.

"It was a drive against snatching. We had input. A trap was laid to arrest the criminals. A bullet hit the leg of one of the wanted Subhash Negi. He has been admitted to a hospital. His accomplice fled from the spot. A combing operation is underway for his arrest," Ranvijay Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida told ANI.

According to Noida Police, Negi is wanted in more than a dozen cases of snatching and an operation is underway to catch his other accomplices. (ANI)

