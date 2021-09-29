Snatchers' gang busted in Noida, one injured in police firing

Additional DCP Noida, Ranvijay Singh said the police had kept a strict vigil on snatching incidents in the city and were able to trace a gang that was operating in and around the Sector 58 area.

Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 29 (IANS) The Noida Police on Wednesday busted a gang of snatchers during which a miscreant was injured in an exchange of fire, an official said here.

Acting on specific inputs, a police team was deployed to nab the offenders, however, as the policemen circled the snatchers they started firing on the police team. "In the exchange of fire, one snatcher, identified as Rohit, was injured and was rushed to a nearby hospital," he said.

The other snatcher, identified as Siddharth, fled from the spot but was caught by the vigilant cops at some distance.

"Both the miscreants, residents of village Morna near Sector 24, here, are extremely cunning and are also having prior criminal records," the senior official said.

The police have recovered four mobile phones, a country-made pistol along with one live cartridge, and a motorcycle without a registration number from their possession.

The police said they have registered a case and further probe is on.

