Snoopgate charges baseless; Congress a rudderless boat: Nadda

Nadda also described the Congress under Rahul Gandhi (without directly naming the Congress leader) as a "rudderless boat" under a sailor who does not know which way the wind is blowing.

Panaji, July 25 (IANS) BJP national President J.P. Nadda on Sunday termed the accusations of snoopgate against the Central government as baseless, and said that they are being raised by an issueless opposition.

"It is baseless. It is issueless and as I have said, the opposition led by the Congress has got no issue to raise that is related to the people. Therefore, they raise such issues," Nadda said during a press conference here, when asked to react to the accusations of illegal surveillance on politicians, activists, journalists using the Pegasus spyware.

"From Delhi to Goa, the Congress is a rudderless boat and the sailor does not know which side to sail. This is the situation with the Congress. He does not even know which way the wind is blowing," Nadda said.

When asked about the repeated disruptions of Parliament impacting the business of the country's apex legislative body, Nadda said: "As far as the Parliament is concerned, we are ready for all kinds of discussions. But the Congress and the opposition are so issueless that they do not know what to do.

"But people know that despite such antics, the productivity of the Parliament has broken all records under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dynamic leadership. Both in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, the business undertaken has broken all records. We will keep working. They (opposition) will walk their own path. They have no issues for discussion," Nadda said.

--IANS

maya/arm