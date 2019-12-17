Snow brings an influx of tourists in Uttarkashi

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Heavy Snowfall in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi town over the weekend has brought an influx of tourists to the region from every corner of the country, giving a major boost to the tourism sector much ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays.



With an estimated 1 to 2 feet of snow accumulated in the region, local youth are exploring the possibility of organising winter adventure activities like ice skiing in a bid to gain the best from the tourist season.

Speaking to ANI on the same, Deepak Rana, a resident of Uttarkashi said that while the people have recognised places in town where such activities could be organised, they seek government's help in the promotion of these places and activities for them to pull off.

The area had received the season's first heavy snowfall last week. (ANI)

