Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [india], March 30 (ANI): Snow-clearing operations were underway on the Mughal Road in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Tuesday.

The roads here have been covered with a thick layer of snow and the clearing operations are in process, using heavy machinery such as JCB.The Mughal Road connects south Kashmir's Shopian district to Rajouri and Poonch districts. (ANI)