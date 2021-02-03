Snow, fog affects Srinagar airport operations

Srinagar, Feb 3 (IANS) Flight operations at Srinagar International Airport was disrupted on Wednesday due to light snowfall and fog although authorities said the operations would be resumed soon.

"Snow and ice reduce braking action on the runway which creates hindrance in flight operation.

"Snow clearance machines and all team of airport are putting efforts to resume flight operation as soon as possible. Keep in touch for all updates as well as do contact with relevant airlines for updates," airport officials said on their official Twitter handle.