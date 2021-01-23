Snow in valley, rain in Jammu

Srinagar, Jan 23 (IANS) Mimimum temperatures improved across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Saturday as snow occurred in the valley and rain lashed the plains of Jammu division. Most people in the valley preferred to remain indoors in the morning due to the snow and slippery road conditions.

The weather office has forecast more snow in Kashmir and hills of Jammu with rain in the Jammu plains. Weather is likely to improve from tomorrow onwards.