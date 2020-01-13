Snow paralyses life in Kashmir Valley

The plains and upper reaches of the Valley have received heavy snowfall. Srinagar has recorded 12 centimetre of snow, Gulmarg 27 cm, and Pahalgam 21.5 cm.

The snowfall has brought down the temperatures across the Kashmir Valley. Srinagar recorded a night temperature of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius. The ski resort of Gulmarg was at minus 5 degrees, while Pahalgam saw a minimum of minus 2.7 degrees Celsius.

The Met has predicted more snow on Monday while light to moderate snowfall is forecast at isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

"It will snow today, we will only see an improvement in weather from tomorrow onwards," said an official at Met office in Srinagar. Scores of villages across the valley have been cut off after the link roads got blocked by the snow. Remote areas like Gurez and Tangdhar have been disconnected. Commuters found difficulties in travelling due to snow accumulation on the roads. "With so much snow having been accumulated I am wondering how can I reach my office," said Abdul Ahad whose office is just 2 km from his residence in Srinagar. The snow has also disrupted power supply at many places in the Kashmir Valley. "The electricity went off in the night. We are hopeful that it will be restored soon," said Adil Ahmad in Lal Bazar, Srinagar. This year Kashmir has witnessed several rounds of snowfall. The unseasonal snow in November brought devastation and caused extensive damage to vast swathes of apple orchards in upper reaches of South Kashmir.