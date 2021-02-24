Snow, rain likely in J&K on Friday

Srinagar, Feb 24 (IANS) Night temperatures throughout the Kashmir Valley remained above or around the freezing point on Wednesday as the weather office forecast a spell of rain or snow in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Friday.

"Heavy rain and snow is expected at some places during February 25-26. Probable impacts include slippery road condition on Banihal-Ramban, Zojila, Mughal road etc and there may be disruption of flight operations," an official of the meteorological department said.