Snowfall, rain likely in Himachal in 48 hours

Shimla, Nov 26 (IANS) Moderate snowfall and rain may occur in Himachal Pradesh in the next two days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), here on Tuesday. Local people and tourists have been advised not to venture to the high hills.

High altitude areas of Kullu, Sirmaur, Chamba, Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur districts were likely to experience moderate snowfall over the next 48 hours, an IMD official told IANS.

The western disturbances -- storm systems originating from the Caspian Sea and moving across the Afghanistan-Pakistan region -- are likely to remain active in the region till November 28. Its impact may be seen more on November 27.

Most prominent tourist towns, like Shimla, Narkanda, Kufri, Kalpa, Dalhousie and Manali, are likely to receive light to moderate rain. Keylong in the Lahaul & Spiti district was the coldest place in the state with the temperature reading minus 3.4 degree Celsius. Shimla recorded the minimum temperature at 6.1 degree Celsius, while it was 0.6 degree Celsius at Kalpa in the Kinnaur district, 3.2 degree Celsius in Manali and 8.4 degree Celsius in Dharamsala.