Snowfall leads to cancellation of all flights from Srinagar airport

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): All the flights, to and from Srinagar have been cancelled due to heavy snowfall here on Monday.

Snowfall in Srinagar and the adjoining areas in Jammu and Kashmir has severely disrupted normal life in the region.

The minimum and maximum temperatures hovered between -2 and 1 degree Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)



Moreover, the IMD has a forecast for the cloudy sky and light rain or thunderstorm over the next few days. The temperature will fluctuate between -1 and 5 degrees Celsius.

Additionally, following the fresh spell of snowfall in various areas, traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, including Jawahar Tunnel and in the Ramban Sector remained suspended. (ANI)