Social activist Traffic Ramaswamy passes away

Ramaswamy passed away at 7.45 p.m. on Tuesday, the Dean of Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital, Theranirajan, told IANS.

Chennai, May 4 (IANS) Social activist Traffic Ramaswamy, who was known for filing public interest litigations (PILs), passed away on Tuesday evening at a government hospital here due to illness, a top hospital official said.

Ramaswamy had fought several PILs in the Madras High Court and had also gone up to the apex court. He was even physically assaulted because of that.

It was Ramaswamy who had fought a case in the court and brought a ban on the plying of motorised fish carts.

A former mill worker, Ramawamy had also filed cases against unauthorised hoardings and construction of buildings.

A biopic on him -- 'Traffic Ramasamy' -- was made in 2018.

