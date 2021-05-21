Social media employee commits suicide

Lucknow, May 21 (IANS) A 28-year-old employee of a private company, handling the social media cell in the state information department, ended his life by suicide.

Parth Srivastava was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his house in Indira Nagar on Thursday.

He was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital by his father Ravindra Nath Srivastava where the doctors declared him brought dead.