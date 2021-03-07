Social media must be used to promote Indian culture, says Muralidhar Rao

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 7 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary and party's Madhya Pradesh in-charge Muralidhar Rao on Sunday stressed that social media should be used to promote the Indian culture.



Speaking at the Digital Hindu Conclave here, Rao said that everyone in this country can freely express their emotions through social media. "There are no gatekeepers of social media. This social media must be used to promote the true culture of India. People must know the cultural richness of this nation," he commented.

"We may be able to promote our own culture. Some people say that Indians are talented but are always spritually driven. But when you are not driven spiritually, your knowledge is of no use," he further said.

Stating that many foreign cultures came to India and a few have already left, Rao remarked, "These foreign cultures need promotion, while our culture doesn't need one because it is with us and inside us."

The BJP leader also shared pictures from the event and tweeted, "India is the most ideal and vibrant democracy in the World. It's a role model for the world."

In another tweet, he said, "Hyderabad shall be Bhagyanagar soon because of awakening in the society." (ANI)

