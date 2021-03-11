  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. 'Social media platforms, tech have led to rise of disruptive leaders' (IANS Interview)

'Social media platforms, tech have led to rise of disruptive leaders' (IANS Interview)

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Mar 11th, 2021, 12:00:26hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
>(Vishnu Makhijani can be reached at vishnu.makhijani@ians.in)

--IANS
vm/dpb

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features