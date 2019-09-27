Social media platforms to observe voluntary code of ethics during elections: EC

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Social media platforms will observe a voluntary code of ethics during "the ongoing Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls" as well as in all future elections, the Election Commission (EC) said on Thursday.

"The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) on behalf of its members has agreed to observe the voluntary code of ethics during all future elections including the ongoing general elections to the Haryana and Maharashtra Legislative Assemblies and various bye-elections being held simultaneously," an official statement said.

"This came into immediate effect from the day it was presented to the Commission on March 20. During the election period, social media platforms took action on 909 violative cases, reported by the EC," the statement added.Under it, social media platforms have created a high priority dedicated grievance redressal channel for taking prompt action on the cases reported by the electoral body.The social media platforms and the Commission have developed a notification mechanism by which poll panel can notify the platforms for potential violations of electoral laws, said the statement.The platforms will ensure that all political advertisements on their platforms are pre-certified from the media certification and monitoring committees of the EC.Besides, they will voluntarily undertake information, education and communication campaigns to build awareness related to electoral laws and other related instructions, the statement said.The social media platforms and the EC have developed a notification mechanism and by this, the electoral body can notify the relevant platforms of potential violations of Section 126 of the R.P. Act, 1951, and other electoral laws.Platforms will ensure that all political advertisements are pre-certified from the media certification and monitoring committees as per the directions of the Supreme Court.Participating platforms are committed to facilitate transparency in paid political advertisements, including utilising their pre-existing labels/disclosure technology for such advertisements. (ANI)