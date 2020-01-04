Social outfit alleges UP govt implicating it in false cases

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) A social organisation has alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government wants to implicate its people in false cases of violence during the December 19 anti-CAA protests in Lucknow.

Speaking to IANS Rajiv Yadav, General Secretary of the 'Rihai Manch' said that "The December 19 protest call was made by many organisations and 'Rihai Manch' also called for the protest but at the venue at Parivartan Chowk in Lucknow there was no incidence of violence till noon but in the afternoon the police without any provocation started firing. Our President Mohd Shoeb was at his house and later was arrested by the police."

He said "We have made a documentary film against Yogi government and this is why our organisation was targeted." The office bearers of Rihai Manch said that the head of the organisation was picked up from his home by the police who later claimed that he was arrested from the Clark Awadh Road. Yadav categorically rejected that his organisation was involved in any violence or was in talks with the administration. miz/kr