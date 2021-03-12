Society will benefit with more women in judiciary: Justice Malhotra

Society will benefit with more women's participation in the judicial system, she said at her farewell function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Outgoing Supreme Court judge, Justice Indu Malhotra, on Friday said she does not believe in symbolic parity and representation, but meaningful gender parity instead as she contended that there will be more women judges if more and more women join the Bar.

Noting that "women will move forward, when distinction between male and female judges no longer exists", she said that the biggest challenge for women is to find work-life balance and insisted she did not believe in token symbolism and meritless appointments.

"I lay down my office with a great sense of fulfilment," she said.

In his remarks, Justice R.F. Nariman said that he had memorable experience interacting with her as a counsel, senior advocate and also as a judge. "She is a master of arbitration laws along with other laws," he said.

Senior advocate and SCBA President Vikas Singh insisted that it is high time the retirement age of judges is increased, as 65 is hardly an age to retire. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said he had seen her as a brilliant judge and a great human being, and her judicial career will have a positive impact on the judiciary.

Earlier during the day, Chief Justice S A Bobde had said he has not seen a finer judge than her and he could understand her feelings, as she got emotional.

Attorney General K.K. Venugopal said it is sad that a Supreme Court judge has to retire at the of 65 and cited her historic dissent in Sabarimala temple case, where she "did a good job reminding the judiciary about constitutional morality".

Justice Malhotra expressed her gratitude upon to the fellow judges for acknowledging her contribution.

