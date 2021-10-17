  1. Sify.com
  4. Sofia's Mayor infected with COVID-19

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Oct 17th, 2021, 12:25:02hrs
Mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova. (Photo Credit - Reuters)

Sofia [Bulgaria], October 17 (ANI/Novinite): The mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova has COVID-19. She announced this on her Facebook account. Fandakova clarified that first, her husband gave her a positive test, after which she underwent a PCR test, which confirmed that she had coronavirus.

Thus, the mayor of Sofia will be under quarantine in the next two weeks.
"Both my husband and I have been vaccinated, so far we have no symptoms and we feel good. I continue to work remotely with colleagues, for which we have created an organization in the last year," she wrote. (ANI/Novinite)

