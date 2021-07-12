Soft launch of Sputnik V not put on hold: Dr Reddy's

"Neither the ongoing soft commercial launch nor work towards its ramp-up in India have been put on hold," the Hyderabad-based company said in a statement.

Hyderabad, July 13 (IANS) Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Monday clarified that the soft launch of Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V has not been put on hold.

The pharma major stated that the nationwide soft launch of the Russian vaccine has reached over 50 cities and town across India.

It said it will strengthen the commercial roll-out of Sputnik V in the coming weeks.

Starting initially in Hyderabad on Monday, the soft launch roll-out of Sputnik V has scaled up speedily and reached cities and towns all India. Dr Reddy's gave a list of cities and town.

Dr Reddy's has partnered with major hospitals across the country for this purpose, all of whom have successfully administered Sputnik V in India, including ongoing commercial roll-out to the public, it added.

Dr Reddy's clarification came amid reports that Sputnik V second dose shortage will delay the commercial roll-out.

Under the soft launch, the company has reportedly administered more than 1.95 lakh doses at hospitals across the country.

The company, which was originally planning a full roll-out in mid-June, is reported to have so far received about 30 lakh first doses and 3.60 lakh second doses.

--IANS

ms/vd