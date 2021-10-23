Sohna will be connected by rail-road network: Hry CM

The Chief Minister was addressing the gathering at 'Vikas Rally' organised in Sarmathala village of Sohna assembly constituency on Saturday.

Gurugram, Oct 23 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that rail and road network is the key for the development of the Sohna region.

Khattar said about 5 rail and road corridors are coming out of the Sohna region, including KMP Expressway, Orbit Railway Corridor, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Western Dedicated Expressway, Gurugram-Alwar Highway. Industrial development in the Sohna region will ensure employment opportunities, he added.

"These networks will lead to all-round development and will generate employment which will also help increase opportunities as well as prosperity in the area," he said.

Before addressing the rally, the Chief Minister unveiled a 23-feet tall statue of Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap in the village.

The Chief Minister also sanctioned an amount of Rs 125 crore for about 50 developmental projects in the Sohna constituency.

