Sokhada Akshardham Hariprasad Swamiji to be laid to rest on Aug 1

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani expressed his deep sorrow and offered his condolences. The last rites of the deceased will be carried out on August 1.

Gandhinagar, July 28 (IANS) Swamiji Hariprasad of the Sokhada Akshardham has passed away, leaving lakhs of followers of the Swaminarayan sect in deep sorrow. He was 88.

Swamiji Hariprasad of the Sokhada Akshardham temple near Vadodara passed away on Monday at 11 p.m. The seer's health condition has been deteriorating since a long time and he was rushed at a private hospital in Vadodara.

Swamiji Hariprasad was born at Asoj, a small village near Vadodara in Gujarat on May 23, 1934. Hariprasad Swamiji had received initiation as a monk in 1965 from his guru, Yogiji Maharaj, the guru of the BAPS Swaminarayan movement.

According to the Yogi Divine Society, Hariprasad Swamiji is the fifth guru-saint in the line of Lord Swaminarayan. Hariprasad started the Yogi Divine Society in 1971. He was the president of the society.

Swamiji's mortal remains were brought to the Sokhada temple. His followers would be able to have a glimpse of his mortal remains starting Wednesday till Saturday.

Rupani expressed his deep sorrow: "Swamiji's contribution to the society by dedicating himself for a lifetime of freeing youth from addiction, spreading education along with imparting spiritual enlightenment will be remembered forever. I pray eternal bliss of his departed soul."

The deputy chief minister of Gujarat, Nitin Patel and the state BJP president CR Paatil also offered their condolences.

--IANS

amc/in