Solar panels will be installed in 183 primary schools: Punjab Minister

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 23 (ANI): To reduce the cost of electricity in the government schools of the state, the Punjab government would install 3KW solar panels in 183 primary schools at a cost of Rs. 2.74 crore.



Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said that the Education Department is making continuous efforts to further strengthen the infrastructure in the government primary schools.

He said that solar energy projects were being set up in 3214 schools at a cost of Rs. 97.55 crore.

According to an official release, 183 more government primary schools of Ferozepur district would get solar energy with this new initiative.

Singla said that solar energy is the need of the hour.

"The efforts are being made to make government schools smarter. The use of solar energy in schools will also reduce the power consumption and electricity cost," he said. (ANI)

