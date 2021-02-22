Solar scam case: Kerala HC orders NBW issued against Saritha S Nair should be kept in abeyance for 2 weeks

Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 22 (ANI): Kerala High Court ordered that the non-bailable arrest warrant issued against Saritha S Nair, an accused in the solar scam case by Judicial First Class Magistrate Court of Kozhikode should be kept in abeyance for two weeks.



The High Court also granted her liberty to surrender before the court.

Earlier, the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court cancelled the bail granted to Saritha and Biju Radhakrishnan, another accused in the solar scam case. Biju is the first accused in the case while Saritha is the second accused.

This is in a case of embezzling Rs 42.7 lakh from Kozhikode native Abdul Majeed on the pretext of the solar company. Abdul Majeed was allegedly cheated of money on the claims that company could install a solar panel in his house and office. (ANI)

