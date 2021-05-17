Soldier injured in accidental mine explosion near LoC

Police sources said an army soldier accidentally stepped on a land mine while working on the fence near the Golf-11 post on the LoC in Kupwara district.

Srinagar, May 17 (IANS) An army soldier sustained injuries on Monday in an accidental land mine explosion near the line of control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said.

"The injured soldier, identified as Libeno Lezung of 35 Rashtriya Rifles, has been shifted to hospital for treatment", sources said.

It must be mentioned that drift land mine explosions in mined areas along the LoC and the international border in Jammu and Kashmir have caused injuries/casualties of the security forces in the past as well.

Technically, a drift mine is described as one that has moved away from the spot where it was originally planted.

Drifting of the landlines is attributed to many factors including rain, mudslides, sand slips etc.

