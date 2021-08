Srinagar, Aug 9 (IANS) A soldier was injured on Monday in a landmine explosion near the line of control (LoC) in J&K's Kupwara district, officials said.

Army sources said the soldier identified as M. Singh stepped on a landmine accidentally in Keran sector.

"He has been airlifted to army's base hospital in Srinagar city for specialised treatment," a source said.