Soldier injured in Pak ceasefire violation succumbs

Jammu, Jan 24 (IANS) An Army soldier injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan on the Line of Control in J&K's Rajouri district, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

An Indian Army statement said, "Pakistan Army had resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the LoC in Sunderbani sector of J&K on January 18 which was responded to strongly by our own troops."