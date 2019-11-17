Soldier killed in suspected IED blast in J&K

New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) A soldier was killed on Sunday in a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir, defence sources said here on Sunday.

The blast took place at around 11 a.m. in Pallanwala area of Akhnoor. The martyred soldier, Havildar Santosh Kumar (40) belonged to Agra district of Uttar Pradesh, said sources, adding that he is survived by his wife Vimla Devi.

Havildar Kumar, who sustained grievous injuries, was evacuated to the Army Command Hospital, Udhampur but succumbed.

"Havildar Santosh Kumar was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The Nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," said a statement released by the Army. akd/vd