Soldier succumbs to injuries sustained in firing incident in J-K's Kupwara

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 20 (ANI): A soldier succumbed to injuries minutes after a firing incident occurred at Lassipura village in Kupwara, said an official statement by the police on Monday.



Srinagar Defence PRO in an official statement said, "A firing incident occurred today afternoon when an Army patrol was in village Lassipura, Kupwara. The patrol was on a tactical break when two personnel entered into an argument leading to two rounds being fired and injuring one soldier."

The injured soldier was immediately evacuated to the nearest Military Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the statement read.

An inquiry as per laid down procedures has been ordered. All necessary assistance is being provided to the local police in the incident.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

